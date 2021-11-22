Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.85.

Shares of BABA opened at $140.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $186.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

