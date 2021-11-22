Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post $59.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.50 million and the lowest is $56.80 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $55.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $235.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $237.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $236.27 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $239.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

HAFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

