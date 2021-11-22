Analysts Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.71 Billion

Analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to post sales of $9.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.14 billion. Chubb reported sales of $9.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $38.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.07 billion to $40.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.47 billion to $44.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

NYSE CB traded down $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.25. 2,076,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.74. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 123.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 5.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

