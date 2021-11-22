Anchor Protocol Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $523.42 million and approximately $10.66 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00005270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.73 or 0.00807063 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,602,505 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

