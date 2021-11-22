Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

ATEX opened at $63.99 on Friday. Anterix has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anterix by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

