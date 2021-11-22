Applied Materials, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $150.03 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.70%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.