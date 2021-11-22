Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $200.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $76.68 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

