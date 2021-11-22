ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in October

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the October 14th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 825.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $34.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. ASOS has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $65.95.
About ASOS
