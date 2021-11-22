ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in October

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the October 14th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 825.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $34.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. ASOS has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

