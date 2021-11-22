AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE:AMK opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after acquiring an additional 159,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

