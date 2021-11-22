Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock.

ATYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 406 ($5.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The company has a market cap of £561.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 184.64 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 356.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 7.21%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

