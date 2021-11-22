Atlanticus Holdings Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atlanticus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ATLC opened at $67.65 on Monday. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 15.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atlanticus by 575.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

