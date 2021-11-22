B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mustang Bio in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.76). B. Riley also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

MBIO opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.60. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

