Bank of America Downgrades Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $39.23 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Construction Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Construction Partners by 480.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Construction Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

