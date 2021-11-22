Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

BKNIY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price objective on shares of Bankinter and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a $5.06 price objective on shares of Bankinter and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bankinter to a buy rating and set a $5.06 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.26.

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.52 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

