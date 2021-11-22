Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bark & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97. Bark & Co has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of Bark & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

