Berry Global Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $65.51 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,594 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $42,393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,125,000 after purchasing an additional 641,475 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after acquiring an additional 587,715 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

