BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.