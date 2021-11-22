Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $462.86

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $462.86 and last traded at $464.75, with a volume of 266800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $472.20.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $508.29 and its 200-day moving average is $742.29.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

