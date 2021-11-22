Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $689.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $689.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $685.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $693.80 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $639.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,236 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,590,000 after purchasing an additional 147,739 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Boston Properties by 83.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 459,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 209,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

