Brokers Set Expectations for Manchester United plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Manchester United in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manchester United’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MANU opened at $15.60 on Monday. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.00) by $10.33. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -22.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Manchester United by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

