BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.04.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

