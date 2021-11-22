BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.04.
Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.