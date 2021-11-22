Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNZL. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,837 ($37.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,850 ($37.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,595.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,507.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.