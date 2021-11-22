Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s payout ratio is -46.67%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $495,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,924 shares of company stock worth $2,647,722. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

