Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

LON GGP opened at GBX 14.95 ($0.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.50. Greatland Gold has a one year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.33.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.