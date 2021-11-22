Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 157,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 255,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

