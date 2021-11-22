Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casper Sleep has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

CSPR stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.44. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 1,919.80% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casper Sleep (CSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.