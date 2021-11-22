Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.75.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place stock opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.