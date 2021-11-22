Citigroup Boosts Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $49.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.86. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.39%.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 in the last 90 days. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 556,806 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,297,000 after acquiring an additional 196,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

