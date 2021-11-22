Citigroup Upgrades Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA began coverage on Great Wall Motor in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

OTCMKTS GWLLF opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.