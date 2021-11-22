CLSA Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $250.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by CLSA from $273.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.85.

Shares of BABA opened at $140.34 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $280.61. The company has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

