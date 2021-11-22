Copart, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

CPRT opened at $152.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.05. Copart has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Copart by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 374.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 74,166 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 23.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

