Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBRL opened at $141.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.18.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

