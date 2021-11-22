Credit Suisse Group Raises Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $121.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Atkore by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Atkore by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Atkore by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 130,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atkore by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 147,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 41,516 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

