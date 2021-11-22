Critical Analysis: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) vs. Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Surmodics and NovoCure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00 NovoCure 1 3 2 0 2.17

Surmodics currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.17%. NovoCure has a consensus price target of $180.43, indicating a potential upside of 74.31%. Given NovoCure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Surmodics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surmodics and NovoCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $105.14 million 6.36 $1.12 million $0.30 160.74 NovoCure $494.37 million 21.74 $19.81 million ($0.27) -383.37

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Surmodics. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics 4.03% 3.76% 2.94% NovoCure -4.94% -6.50% -2.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Surmodics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surmodics beats NovoCure on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.