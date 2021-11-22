Critical Comparison: JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) versus Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and JMP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A JMP Group 6.37% 32.27% 9.12%

6.3% of JMP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of JMP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wetouch Technology and JMP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A JMP Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

JMP Group has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given JMP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JMP Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and JMP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JMP Group $115.50 million 1.30 -$4.70 million $0.51 14.71

Wetouch Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JMP Group.

Risk & Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.9, suggesting that its share price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMP Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JMP Group beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment. The Broker-Dealer segment includes underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public & private capital markets raising transactions, financial advisory services in M&A, restructuring and other strategic transactions. The Asset Management segment involves in the management of pooled investment vehicles, including the company’s hedge funds and collateralized loan obligations. The Investment segment includes Company’s principal investments in public and private securities and investment funds managed by HCS, as well as any other net interest and income from investing activities, and interest expense related to the Company’s bond issuance. The company was founded by Joseph A. Jolson, Gerald L. Tuttle, Jr. and Carter D. Mack in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

