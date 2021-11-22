Critical Comparison: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) & Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Microelectronics and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 0 5 1 2.86 Applied Materials 0 6 18 0 2.75

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 37.50%. Applied Materials has a consensus target price of $159.29, suggesting a potential upside of 6.17%. Given Applied Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Dividends

United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. United Microelectronics pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Microelectronics has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Applied Materials has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and Applied Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 4.67 $814.13 million $0.75 15.57 Applied Materials $17.20 billion 7.88 $3.62 billion $5.75 26.09

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than United Microelectronics. United Microelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 25.65% 21.41% 12.91% Applied Materials 24.54% 49.27% 24.11%

Summary

Applied Materials beats United Microelectronics on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

