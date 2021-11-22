D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HEPS stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth $1,060,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HEPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.66.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

