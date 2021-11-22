Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €116.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €96.93 ($110.15).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €89.79 ($102.03) on Friday. Daimler has a 52-week low of €54.82 ($62.30) and a 52-week high of €91.63 ($104.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €80.73 and a 200-day moving average of €76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

