Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €51.25 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($58.24) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($56.25) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.05 ($58.02).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWNI opened at €44.84 ($50.95) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.63. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.