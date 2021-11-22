Dimecoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $259.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $259.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001315 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.00286918 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

