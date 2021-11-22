Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

