Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

