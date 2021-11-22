Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 million, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 1,255.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Electromed by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

