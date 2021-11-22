Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Given New $1.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,820 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 447,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 245,529 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 480,800 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

