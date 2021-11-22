Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tokyo Electron Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $137.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $138.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.08.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

