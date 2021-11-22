Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAHPF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised Evolution Mining from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evolution Mining to a hold rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolution Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Evolution Mining stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

