Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 3,400 ($44.42) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,513 ($45.90). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,290 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,040.11. The firm has a market cap of £31.38 billion and a PE ratio of 52.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

