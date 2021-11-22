Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expro Group from $4.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $16.48 on Friday. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.29.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

