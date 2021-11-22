Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $703,750 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after buying an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

