Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Up 33.4% in October

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the October 14th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRFFF opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Fibra Danhos has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $1.17.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

